United Church to celebrate anniversary on Nov. 4

Toni Lucas - In 1917 Methodists and Presbyterians in Pincher Creek combined their congregations, creating a United Church well in advance of the official formation of the United Church of Canada in 1925. The building itself was built 1896 as a Presbyterian Church. Minister Judith Walker said to celebrate this anniversary there will be a dinner, storytelling, entertainment, bake sale and silent auction on Saturday, November 4.
Walker is celebrating one year in Pincher Creek as the the most recent Minister of the United Church. She has three congregations: Pincher Creek, Cowley, and Mountain Mill. "The congregations here, all three of them, are wonderful, I have really enjoyed meeting all of them." Walker most recently came from Hardisty, where she was the minister for 4 years.
"It's very welcoming here, everyone has been telling me how glad they are I am here."
Walker is available In the office Tuesday through Friday, 9:00 am to noon for visiting the sanctuary or to talk to.
Pincher Creek United Church is located at 972 Police Avenue, Pincher Creek.
