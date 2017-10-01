United Nations International Day of Older Persons

Alberta Council on Aging President Ron Rose
October 1 we recognize and celebrate older persons for what they have contributed in the past, present and future.
To promote age friendly environments and communities is to promote healthy aging. We look at the various domains that affect all of us, at any age, and utilize strategies that support the fundamentals to well being: clean air, water and food; access to comprehensive health care including rehabilitation and medications; housing, transportation, social programs and income source.
Collectively we acknowledge many barriers, once removed, immediately enhance inclusiveness and quality of life for older persons.
We must commit to examining the inequities that are so harmful to older persons. We must approach elder abuse head on by combatting ageisms and dispelling myths.
Above all else, we stay the course in promoting and demonstrating the value and worth of older persons. We ask everyone to deepen your commitment to the social contract where no one is left behind and purposeful living throughout the entire life cycle is possible!
