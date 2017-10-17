Voluntary evacuation in Scenic Heights area of Lethbridge

|Steven William Brown photo
City of Lethbridge
advises Lethbridge Police are contacting residents in the Scenic Heights area for voluntary evacuation due to fire in the coulees. Scenic Heights residents are advised mandatory evacuation may be necessary due to fire and to prepare to leave on short notice. Firefighters are responding to a grass fire in the coulees west of Mountainview Cemetery. Please avoid the area.
Lethbridge Police Service
advises mandatory evacuation may be necessary for Scenic Heights residents due to fire and should prepare to leave on short notice
