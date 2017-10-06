Vote Garry Marchuk for Division 3

(ad)
I am an incumbent. I have five years of Municipal apprenticeship under my belt. I am one man but the strengths I believe I bring to council are:
- Commitment: those who have worked with me know that once I commit to a position or cause I follow it through and give it my best effort.
- Inclusive: no one person is more important than the other but rather it is the engagement of many that gets the task done.
- Fair minded & Approachable: it is important to seek out, hear, respect and consider all points of view; I invite everyone to share with me your questions, concerns, opinions and in-turn I will give you a fair and clear response or find an answer
As councillor for Division 3 I am the strong voice you need to move us forward.
Agriculture is our back bone. I have the greatest of respect for our farm and ranch community with state of the art thinking and technologies.
We have a world class ski-hill in our backyard which currently employs the equivalent of 70 full-time jobs. Castle Mountain has recently completed their MDP and we will be working with them to complete their ASP which will ensure they can maximize their potential, now and into the future.
By becoming a four season resort, with a sustainable water infrastructure Castle Mountain will attract visitors from all over the world to appreciate our natural resources.
The scenic community of Beaver Mines will have sewer and water installed in the very near future.
Water and sewer will ensure the community is sustainable and can safely develop.
Castle Provincial Park will also have available the water infrastructure that allows outdoor enthusiasts to safely enjoy camping , hiking, etc. The future planning of Castle Parks , in conjunction with our MD, will help ensure that changes are good for our community, good for our children and lead to entrepreneurial opportunities and a quality experience for all.
Not only do we have a strong agricultural base but we are blessed with an abundance of wind, an abundance which over the years has seen wind energy become the single largest source of tax revenue for the MD of Pincher Creek. Future wind development will be approached wisely after clear, community consultations. We hear you.
As your MD representative, I listen to the concerns of my residents. I believe in wise long term planning and even wiser allocation of our limited financial resources. I will always appreciate your input. That is how I will represent you.
I believe the MD Council must plan for the future - we must be sustainable and grow with fulltime jobs, economic opportunities and environmental conscience.
In the next 4 years, over 50 million Provincially-funded dollars will be spent in division 3 of the MD.
- 13 million for sewer and water to BM
- 12 million for water to the ski-hill
- 7 million for paving Hwy. 774
- $20 million, over the next 4 years, building and improving infrastructure in the new Castle Provincial Park and Castle Wild Land Park.
All of the foregoing infrastructure spending will open an opportunity for local businesses to bid on the contracts. From local food and hardware stores, to hotels, to construction companies...we have opportunities before us. New businesses will be created.
It is vitally important that we have a strong and united voice in what direction our MD grows and how our monies are allocated.
In my five years as a member of council we have:
- successfully lobbied the government for the money to complete the emergency room renovations at the local hospital
- successfully lobbied the government to complete the paving of Hwy. 774 to the ski-hill.
- successfully lobbied the government for dust control on Hwy. 774 until the paving is complete.
- We are introducing sewer and water to Beaver Mines, and to the ski-hill.
- We have completed the new and expanded bridge over the Oldman river (below the dam) and it can now survive any future floods.
- We have initiated a new program where we are putting down cold-mix on some of our busier roads as a more permanent dust suppression.
- We can all be proud of our new Crestview Lodge. A joint effort between our MD, Town of Pincher Creek and Cowley (1.3 million dollars from the MD) and $9 million from the Province.... has created 50 spacious suites for our seniors to call home.
- We are working on replacing the Kettles creek bridge, Todd creek bridge and doing a detailed design of the Foothills bridge.
- We are making improvements on the MD public works building to increase useable space and enhance safety.
- In order to help council make better decisions, we have sent out two questionnaires to our residents, 1) wind-energy and 2) recreation and community services. Our Council seeks your direction. We’ve Initiated an annual ‘ coffee with council’ where we meet with rate payers from each division at least once a year to listen to and address any concerns they may have.
With your support in this election we will continue to work together to face the changes coming to our community in a way that best serves the needs of all residents of the MD of Pincher Creek.
My name is Garry Marchuk and I am your council representative for Division 3.
Thank you.
