Warrants issued for two men wanted in connection with Lethbridge kidnapping, assault

|Wanted: Bisrat Seyum Hailu and Ruairi Joseph McGinnity
Lethbridge Police Service - Lethbridge Police have issued warrants for the arrest of two men in connection with an incident last month where a male was assaulted and kidnapped.
On September 10, 2017 five males entered a home along 1200 block of 22 Street North in search of another male. The man they were looking for was not there but they began interrogating an acquaintance. The group subsequently assaulted the 28-year-old man then forced him outside into a vehicle. The vehicle was driven to a second residence along Jerry Potts Boulevard and upon arrival the group removed the victim and forced him to knock on the door to the home. When it was opened, the group rushed inside. One of the assailants grabbed a female occupant by the throat and forced her into a wall, while another assailant armed with a baseball bat searched the home. When they did not find the male they were looking for the group fled and returned to the home on the northside. A short time later the 28-year-old male was able to escape.
Following further investigation two suspects were identified, charged and warrants issued for their arrest.
Bisrat Seyum Hailu, 26, and Ruairi Joseph McGinnity, 23, both of Lethbridge, are each charged with kidnapping-confinement, assault with a weapon and housebreaking with intent.
Please do not approach these subjects. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hailu and McGinnity is asked to contact police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at www.tipsubmit.com.
The investigation is ongoing to identify the other subjects involved.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.