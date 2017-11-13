2017 Bantam Mustangs Awards

|2017 senior Bantam Mustangs (Kelly Kinnell Nelson photo)
Chris Davis - Pincher Creek's Mustangs Football Banquet and Awards were held on Friday November 10 at the Matthew Halton High School's Hawk's Nest.
The Bantam Mustang's 2017 season got off to a rough start. JP Mosby was knocked out of the lineup for awhile after receiving a concussion on the first play of the first game, but he came back to be a crucial member of the team, and also winning the Defensive Lineman award. The team faced a major challenge in terms of numbers as well, with just 17 athletes on the roster every injury was major and everyone had to play full out for most of every quarter.
|Mustangs SAHSFL All Stars Mathew Kirkness and Jesse Saulnier (Lisa Liscombe photo)
The Bantam Mustangs were named Most Improved Team and Most Sportsmanlike team at the annual SAMFA League Awards. Coach Liscombe said the sportsmanship award was the dearest to him, because it recognized the exemplary character of his athletes.
I am so proud of these young men and women. The improvements shown this year were astronomical. All I have ever asked as a Coach is that win, lose or tie my players give their absolute best and each of these kids did exactly that. - Coach Travis Liscombe
Bantam coaches Adam Schoening, Derek Smith, and Travis Liscombe (Head Coach)
Bantam, Player Awards 2017
Defensive Lineman - Aiden Bustard
Rookie of the Year - Jayden "Kahuna" Hayward
Patrick Zachar Team Spirit Award - Brody Walter
Receiver/ Running Back - JP Mosby
Defensive Back/Line Backer - Jaxon Hammond
Offensive Lineman - Curtis Giesbrecht
Offensive Star - Justin Schoening
Defensive Star - Tanner Wallace
Most Improved Player - Tommy Montgomery
Heart - Justin Nelson
MVP - Justin Schoening
MVPs Justin Schoening and Tanner Wallace
