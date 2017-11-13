2017 PeeWee Mustangs Awards

|2017 PeeWee Mustangs
The PeeWee Mustangs had a building season, and demonstrated an amazing amount of growth from beginning to end. One of the highlights for them was a chance to play at McMahon Stadium in Calgary on Thanksgiving Monday against the Claresholm Raiders, who they also faced in the regular season at home and away. The PeeWee Mustangs had 14 athletes this season, a small team with big heart. During their first home game of the season Dusty Hungry Wolf (MVP and Offensive Star) scored the team's first touchdown of the season, in a home game against the Lethbridge Bulldogs, followed by Corbin Holloway kicking it in for 2 points.
PeeWee Player Awards 2017
PeeWee Mustangs Coaches Shane Rushton, Austin Sinclair, Jeremy Nelson (Head Coach)
Offensive Lineman - Coulson Stauffer
Defensive Lineman - Avery Cold Weather
Most Improved -Raiden Trodden
Team Spirit award and Heart award - Will Schoening
Defensive Back/Line Backer - Riley McCollister
Running Back/Receiver - Logan Davidson
Defensive Star - Ashton Koegler
Offensive Star - Dusty Hungry Wolf
