Monday, November 13, 2017

2017 PeeWee Mustangs Awards

2017 PeeWee Mustangs
Pincher Creek's Mustangs Football Banquet and Awards were held on Friday November 10 at the Matthew Halton High School's Hawk's Nest.


The PeeWee Mustangs had a building season, and demonstrated an amazing amount of growth from beginning to end.  One of the highlights for them was a chance to play at McMahon Stadium in Calgary on Thanksgiving Monday against the Claresholm Raiders, who they also faced in the regular season at home and away. The PeeWee Mustangs had 14 athletes this season, a small team with big heart. During their first home game of the season Dusty Hungry Wolf (MVP and Offensive Star) scored the team's first touchdown of the season, in a home game against the Lethbridge Bulldogs, followed by Corbin Holloway kicking it in for 2 points.
PeeWee Player Awards 2017

PeeWee Mustangs Coaches Shane Rushton, Austin Sinclair, Jeremy Nelson (Head Coach)

Offensive Lineman - Coulson Stauffer

Defensive Lineman - Avery Cold Weather 

Most Improved -Raiden Trodden

Team Spirit award and Heart award - Will Schoening

Defensive Back/Line Backer - Riley McCollister

Running Back/Receiver - Logan Davidson

Defensive Star - Ashton Koegler
Offensive Star - Dusty Hungry Wolf
Rookie Of the Year - Ashton Koegler
MVP - Dusty Hungry Wolf

 Photos from the 2017 Season:









PeeWee Mustangs at McMahon Stadium vs Claresholm Raiders
Shannon Schoening and Cam Davidson photos
















