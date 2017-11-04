4-H Silver Reins Light Horse Club update

Our recent and upcoming events: On November 18 we had Angels Within Us. Two weeks ago we had the Remembrance Day ceremony. We meet once a month. Our upcoming 4-H days are November 25, December 9 and January 13. We are looking for new members. If you would like more information call Yvonne Terpstra at 403-627-1445 or call Nanette Turnbull 403-627-4535. The big event that is coming up is the district 4-H dance December 7 at Matthew Halton High School at 7:00 pm, all families are welcome for $5.00/person or $15.00/family. We are hoping to see lots of people at the dance.
