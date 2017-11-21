Advocate releases Special Report on LGBTQ2S+ youth in the child welfare and justice systems

“LGBTQ2S+ youth still experience higher levels of homelessness, suicide, mental illness, addictions, and violence. We can do more, and we should do more,” said Del Graff, Provincial Child and Youth Advocate. “I sincerely hope that the recommendations from this report will be quickly acted on to ensure that government ministries implement changes that improves the circumstances for LGBTQ2S+ young people in government care.”
From January 2017 to July 2017, information was collected from almost 300 stakeholders through focus groups, interviews, and online surveys. Young people, Elders, caregivers, and other caring professionals or stakeholders shared their perspectives about what was important to them.
The focus of this report was on LGTBQ2S+ young people involved with the child welfare and/or youth justice systems. This report started with a full review of relevant literature and research, and blessings from Indigenous Elders from each of the treaty areas (6, 7, and 8). An External Advisory Panel of stakeholders from across Alberta with expert knowledge on issues impacting LGBTQ2S+ children and youth provided advice and feedback throughout the writing of this report. This, along with our experience working with LGTBQ2S+ young people, gave us the background needed for this report.
The intent of Special Report is not to find fault with specific individuals, but to identify and advocate for system improvements that will help enhance the overall safety and well-being of children and young people who are receiving designated services.
A copy of the report: “Speaking Out: A Special Report on LGBTQ2S+ Young People in the Child Welfare and Youth Justice Systems” and its recommendations are available on our website: ocya.alberta.ca/adult/publications/ocya-reports/.
The OCYA also created a video featuring young people and stakeholders’ perspectives on how to improve their experiences in child-serving systems. It can be found here: ocya.alberta.ca/child/videos/.
The Child and Youth Advocate has the authority under the Child and Youth Advocate Act to complete Special Reports on issues impacting children and youth who are receiving designated government services. This is the Advocate’s third Special Report.
The Office of the Child and Youth Advocate is an independent office of the Legislature, representing the rights, interests and viewpoints of children and young people receiving designated government services.
