Apology for plagiarized letter to the Editor

I personally apologize to our readers and the original author, Michael Holton. My thanks to the reader who brought the matter to our attention in such a quick manner. It is the first time, to my knowledge and recollection, that we have published plagiarized content, and I will do my best to insure it is the last. All other letters to the editor by Ms. Gray have also been deleted from this site.
*Correction: At the time I wrote this I had attempted to contact Ms. Gray via email, and had not received a reply. I have since corresponded with her via email about this issue.
*Correction: At the time I wrote this I had attempted to contact Ms. Gray via email, and had not received a reply. I have since corresponded with her via email about this issue.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.