ASBA policy supports all students including those in Gay-Straight Alliances

“We’ve had a policy in place for many years that supports a school environment where all children can feel safe and respected,” says Alberta School Boards Association (ASBA) President Mary Martin. The policy was passed in 2012 by ASBA member boards, including the Edmonton Public School Board, and reaffirmed in 2016.
The policy reads: ‘The Alberta School Boards Association believes optimal learning occurs in welcoming, caring, respectful, safe and healthy learning environments that respect diversity, foster a sense of belonging, and promote student wellbeing. Each student has the right to learn in inclusive environments where equally of opportunity, dignity and respect are promoted.’
