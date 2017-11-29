Recent

Wednesday, November 29, 2017

Avail offers business coaching with lunch and learn session

Presenter Cassie Ducharme
Toni Lucas - Avail CPA hosted a lunch and learn session in Pincher Creek on the subject of  Business Budgeting Wednesday, November 22 with approximately a dozen people in attendance. Presenter CPA CA Cassie Ducharme explained Avail works with clients to increase profitability, improve inefficiencies, create strategic plans, and develop leadership potential. "We are more than an accounting firm, we consult to help you grow your business." This is one of a number of courses which Avail offers.


Ducharme said budgeting is all about being realistic about where you are, where you want to go, and creating strategies on how to successfully get there. She explained identifying those goals is an individual process.  In one business it may be debt repayment, for another it may be expansion, or diversification as just a few examples.

Ducharme likened the start of budgeting to a moment in Lewis Carroll's 'Alice in Wonderland'. Alice has a conversation with the Cheshire Cat where she asked the cat which path to take.  He asks "Where do you want to go?"  When she admitted she didn't know, the cat says "Then, it doesn't matter."  You have to identify your goals to move toward them.

Ducharme admitted being honest and examining your actual spending habits is hard for many people to do.  However she said it is a good practice in both business and personal finances.  "Just knowing what you actually personally spend in fast food, for example, can be a shock."

