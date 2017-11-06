Recent

Monday, November 6, 2017

Avail to host Business Budgeting Lunch and Learn

Join us at our upcoming Business Budgeting Lunch and Learn!

Discover the four steps to business budgeting success. Budgeting isn’t about penny-pinching: it’s being realistic about where you are, where you want to go, and how you’re going to get there. Plan for business success with proper budgeting.

Wednesday, November 22, 2017
12 Noon -1:00 pm
Avail CPA Pincher Creek Office
765 Main Street

Lunch provided for registered guests.

REGISTER FOR THIS FREE SEMINAR

phone 403.627.5510

Meet our presenter:

Cassie Ducharme, CPA, CA

Cassie is a member of the Avail Spark Business Consulting group, where she works with business clients to increase profitability, improve efficiencies, create strategic plans, and develop leadership potential. Cassie is excited to work in the Pincher Creek office and strengthen her connections with the community.

