Break and Enters and ATV thefts in Pincher Creek and near Cowley

Once inside they cut locks on numerous containers, stealing two Can Am Outlander ATV’s, as well as tools, numerous chainsaws, and other equipment.
After leaving through the rear fence the quads were driven a considerable distance away from town. It is also believed the same persons broke into numerous containers in Pincher Station, and attempted to steal two motor bikes. The bikes were recovered in a field where the suspects had left them before departing on the ATV’s.
None of the missing ATV’s have been recovered.
RCMP are also seeking any information relating to a break and enter to numerous trailers at the Cowley Boat Club, located north of Cowley Alberta.
Between November 1st to 5th , 2017, unknown persons cut the fence and entered the Cowley Boat Club grounds by using ATVs. Over 20 holiday trailers were then entered and numerous items taken including tools, TV’s, clothing and other items. Extensive damage occurred when the suspects used axes and pry bars to gain entry to the trailers.
If you have any information regarding these crimes, please contact your local police, or Pincher Creek RCMP, 403 627 6010.
If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.
