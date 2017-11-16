Blood Tribe man Arrested for child pornography offences

ICE alleges that Wright was uploading child pornography to a social media account. The investigation began in October 2017 after the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre shared information on the suspect.
Wright has been charged with possessing, accessing, and distributing child pornography, as well as two counts of breach of recognizance. Wright’s breach charges are related to similar offences committed in November 2016.
Anyone with information about this investigation or any child exploitation offence is encouraged to contact local police or www.cybertip.ca.
ALERT was established and is funded by the Alberta Government and is a compilation of the province’s most sophisticated law enforcement resources committed to tackling serious and organized crime. Members of Calgary Police Service, Edmonton Police Service, Lethbridge Police Service, Medicine Hat Police Service, and RCMP work in ALERT.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.