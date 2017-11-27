Blue Christmas Service Dec. 10

Service of New Hope
Sunday, December 10, 2017, at 4:00 pm
at the Vertical Church (1200 Ken Thorton Blvd., Pincher Creek)
Everyone is welcome to attend!
Getting through Christmas and the holidays is something many people dread – especially those families who are grieving the loss of a loved one or those who have lost a sense of hope in their lives. You do not have to face this difficult time alone. You and your family and friends are invited to come to this non-denominational worship service. As we recall together, the true “Spirit of Christmas”, perhaps hope will be renewed in our own lives.