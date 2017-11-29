Carnivores and Communities meetings Dec. 6 and 7

(ad)
Waterton Biosphere Reserve Association invites you to join us for a Carnivores and Communities Meeting
Come learn the latest news about carnivores in southwestern Alberta, and tools you can use to help reduce the risk of conflict with carnivores on your land.
Featured presentations:
Annie Loosen will present the final results from the Southwest Alberta Black Bear Monitoring Project, including information on black bear population size and interactions with grizzly bears.
Cat Urbigkit, a Wyoming rancher and writer knowledgeable in the use of livestock guardian dogs, will share her expertise in the use of dogs to protect livestock from carnivore depredation.
Meeting Dates and Locations:
Cardston: Wednesday December 6th, 7 pm
Cardston Seniors Centre
Chain Lakes: Thursday December 7th, 1 pm
M.D. of Ranchland Administration Building
Pincher Creek: Thursday December 7th, 7 pm
For More Information: www.watertonbiosphere.com
Jeff Bectell at 403-653-2219 or jbectell@watertonbiosphere.com
Tony Bruder at 403-627-5425 or tbruder@watertonbiosphere.com