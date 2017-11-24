Recent

Claresholm RCMP lay sex assault charges


RCMP Alberta - On November 15, 2017 the RCMP in Claresholm entered into an investigation where five victims in their middle to late teens alleged numerous sexual assault incidents occurring over a period of 11 months.  As a result of this investigation, a Claresholm male has been charged with 6 counts of Sexual Assault, 5 counts of Sexual Interference and 8 counts of Sexual Exploitation.  The name of the accused will not be released in order to protect the identity of the victims involved. The Accused is scheduled to appear in the Provincial Court of Alberta in Fort Macleod on December 6, 2017.

Claresholm RCMP would like to thank the victims for coming forward. The RCMP would like to encourage anyone who feels they may have been a victim of a similar crime, or any other crime to report these incidents. If you have information about this investigation, please call the Claresholm RCMP at 403-625-4444 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.

