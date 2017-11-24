Claresholm RCMP would like to thank the victims for coming forward. The RCMP would like to encourage anyone who feels they may have been a victim of a similar crime, or any other crime to report these incidents. If you have information about this investigation, please call the Claresholm RCMP at 403-625-4444 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.
Friday, November 24, 2017
Claresholm RCMP lay sex assault charges
Claresholm RCMP would like to thank the victims for coming forward. The RCMP would like to encourage anyone who feels they may have been a victim of a similar crime, or any other crime to report these incidents. If you have information about this investigation, please call the Claresholm RCMP at 403-625-4444 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.
