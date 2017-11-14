Crowsnest - Pincher Creek Landfill receives provincial award of excellence

(ad)
The Crowsnest/Pincher Creek Landfill has received the Alberta Recycling Collection Site Award of Excellence. We won this award in the 5,000 – 25,000 Population base category. Since 2008 Alberta Recycling has been recognizing municipal sites registered with the recycling programs that provide residents with Environmentally safe, convenient and accessible areas to recycle their end-of-life Electronics, paint, and tires.
This summer we were visited by an inspector from Alberta Recycling. He was very impressed with our new Eco Recycling Building and the assorted bins and areas that we now have for drop off recycling.
We had no idea that we would win the Award of Excellence because there are hundreds of sites across Alberta with the same population. It was so rewarding to have our effort recognized by our peers. So with the excitement of this award we are now trying to possibly start a small composting facility here at the landfill in the spring, we will keep everyone posted on this project.
We also encourage everyone to please use our Eco Recycling Building reuse center if you have gently used household items.
With all these changes we have had to implement a sorting policy asking all residents and companies that use our landfill to please sort their waste. Electronics, Paint, Tires, Cardboard, Batteries, Propane Bottles, Used Oil and Filters, Fluorescent Light Bulbs, Wood, Metal, Appliances, Concrete and Asphalt, etc.
Crowsnest/Pincher Creek Landfill and Alberta Environment want us to reduce the amount of waste that now goes into our municipal solid waste. We will now be implementing a sorting levy fee. So please sort your loads or there could be an Extra levy from $100.00 - $300.00 per load if we have to rearrange waste to the proper place. Thank you to everyone who is working with us to help keep our beautiful region a better place to leave for future generations.
Management and Staff Crowsnest/Pincher Creek Landfill Association.
ECO RECYCLING STATION
E-WASTE
Televisions - Computers - Monitors - Printers - Laptops - Keyboards - Speakers - Mouse (All other electronics go to the metal)
USED OIL - ANTIFREEZE
20 LITERS (5 Gallons) PER VISIT
Used Motor oil MUST NOT contain any foreign substances.
OIL CONTAINERS
COOKING OIL
USED OIL FILTERS
Metal Oil Filters only
BATTERIES
HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTES
PAINT
Paint - Stain - Spray cans (Empty or full)
CARDBOARD
Flattened - Dry
NO Waxed Cardboard
PLASTICS
NO Styrofoam, NO Metal
PAPER
Newspaper - Magazines - Catalogues
Shredded Paper (left in bags)
NO Hardcover Books
PROPANE TANKS
FLUORESCENT LIGHT BULBS
OUTSIDE AREA
BINS
Construction/Demolition Debris and Shingles - Asphalt Shingles
Tires - All sizes
Metal
Bicycles - BBQ's - Pipe - Culverts - Farm Equipment - Lawnmowers - Motors
All fluids must be removed and fuel tank purged and punctured
Wire and cable
Barrels - Must be open on one end and purged
Wood
Tree stumps - Branches - Timbers - Boards - Creosote or Preserved Wood
Household Waste
Food Waste
Furniture
Paper - Cardboard - Plastics
Small Plastic Electrical Appliances
Glass - Ceramics
Construction/Demolition Debris
APPLIANCES
Washers - Dryers - Stoves - Microwaves
Freon Units - There is a $20.00 charge for refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners and anything that contains Freon.
OTHER AREAS
ASHES (Cold) - In designated drop off
CHEMICAL SHED
Pesticide and herbicide containers (Triple rinsed and cut)
Bale Twine bagged in clear plastic bags (NO Bail Wrap)
(East side of Chemical Shed)
MSW LANDFILL
Commercial Loads
Dump Trailers
Dead Animals (except cattle)
Silage Bags
Untreated Grain Dust
CONCRETE AND ASPHALT
PROHIBITED WASTES
The following wastes will not be accepted:
Liquids (including water), Gasoline, Kerosene, Camp Fuel, Toxic Hazardous Waste, Cattle Carcasses.
HOURS
Monday through Saturday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Closed SUNDAYS AND HOLIDAYS
For more information
Phone 403-628-3849
Fax 403-628-2258
*Children and pets are not allowed out of the vehicles.
