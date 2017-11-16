Don't fall for CRA scam

Yesterday a Fort Saskatchewan resident received a phone call from a male identifying himself as a Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) employee. The caller told the resident that he owed the CRA money and that if he did not pay, the CRA would have the RCMP arrest him. The resident was told he must purchase prepaid gift cards and provide the card number. The resident purchased $1,000 worth of prepaid gift cards and provided the information to the male over the phone.
Today, the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP have received approximately twenty complaints from residents who are receiving these calls from aggressive people wanting gift cards. Residents are reminded of the following guidelines:
Be aware of these tips to prevent being a victim of a CRA scam and other financial scams:
· The CRA will not request payments by prepaid credit cards or Itunes gift cards. DON’T give any caller these payments or gift card numbers.
· The RCMP will not make arrests for overdue CRA fines.
· The CRA will not leave personal information on an answering machine.
· Never provide personal information through the Internet or by email. The CRA does not ask you to provide personal information by email.
· Be careful before you click on links in any email you receive. Some criminals may be using a technique known as phishing to steal your personal information when you click on the link.
· Protect your social insurance number. Don’t use it as a piece of ID and never reveal it to anyone unless you are certain the person asking for it is legally entitled to that information.
· Shred unwanted documents or store them in a secure place. Make sure that documents with your name and SIN are secure.
For more information on scams contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre online at www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca or toll free at 1-888-495-8501.
