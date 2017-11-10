Historical Canadian military service records available online

Library and Archives Canada is in the process of digitizing it's extensive collection of records "of the Canadian men and women who have served in the military and in the early years of the North West Mounted Police." Included in the project is a searchable online database that includes most personnel records of the First World War, accessible to scholars and those who wish to look up their relatives. There are searchable records related to the Second World War and other conflicts as well, but privacy laws limit the exent of their public availability. However, there is also an accessible process for obtaining many such records for those who are legally allowed to do so.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.