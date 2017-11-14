Jason Kenney acclaimed as UCP candidate for Calgary Lougheed

Chris Davis -
|Jason Kenney speaking at Heritage Acres, September 2016 (T. Lucas photo)
According to a UCP press released issued today, "United Conservative Party (UCP) Leader, Jason Kenney, was acclaimed as the party’s official candidate in the upcoming by-election for the riding of Calgary-Lougheed. UCP MLA Dave Rodney resigned from Alberta’s Legislative Assembly on Sunday, October 29th, 2017 to allow Kenney to contest the seat as soon as possible." Kenney has asked Premier Rachel Notley to immediately call a by-election for Calgary-Lougheed
. The electoral district has consistently elected Progressive Conservative candidates since 1993, when it was created during a boundary redistribution. Kenney secured the leadership of the UCP on October 28 of this year.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.