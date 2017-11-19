Just a little pinch of salt

Salt can also be used to add flavor, just a little bit can go a long way and add great value to what we would eat. Our lives are much the same; we can go overboard in religion and add too much to the word of God. In doing this we begin to wreck what God intended to be good and we make it something that others would throw out, in fact we get to a point we throw it out ourselves. We start to depend on ourselves and then we decide what the taste should be and wonder why the world around us can’t stand the taste. Being a follower of Jesus should never be something that causes others around us to have a bad taste of Jesus, in fact the opposite, those around us ought to be drawn to the savior by how we live our lives. If this isn’t the case, loved ones, then maybe it is time to take a good look in the mirror and evaluate what kind of relationship we have with Jesus.
Your life and my life ought to be as salt that adds flavor when needed and also salt that heals when needed. It should be one that draws people to Jesus and NOT to religion, as Jesus was not about religion, He was about drawing people to the Father and building relationship with Him. If we are pouring out about our religion then we are missing Him just as the Pharisees did. It is time for us to be real; it is time for us to awake from the slumber, and to be such a flavor that draws all those around us to see Jesus. Lets stop the religious circles of just doing church on Sundays and lets start being the Church everyday. It is not easy to look at this openly but if we are going to see change in our time we need to be salt everywhere we are, add flavor and heal wounds, not cause bad taste and cause wounds. This is something I work on all the time loved ones and my prayer is that we all will work together in order to see change. The first step is just being willing to take the first step in looking at yourself as I have and will continue to do, and if that is where you are then awesome. If you don’t think you have any problems ask someone around you, and if people around you don’t know you even follow Jesus then you are salt without flavor and it is time to pick up your self and dust off the Word of God and draw near to Him. This is said in love. Love for you, and love for Jesus and love for the people around us. Lets stop playing and let’s start living.
If you are looking for a place to help you take the first step or the 30th step, I would love to invite you to join us Sunday mornings at Vertical Church starting at 10:30 am. If you are looking for people who are real, down to earth, and wear no masks; who are family, I would like to invite you to join us as well. Even if you have never been to church before this is a safe place to which you can come, grab a Starbucks drink, and meet family and community. Church for the people that have never been to church before, who have been hurt by the church, and who love the church.
You are Loved!
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.