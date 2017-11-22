K Division RCMP warn public of high risk offender Ventress

|Robert Ventress
Robert Ventress is described as a 47-year-old Caucasian male, standing 183 cm (6'0") in height, weighing 77 kg (169 lbs), with green eyes and brown hair. He will be residing in the Mundare, Alberta area.
Robert Ventress has been convicted of multiple offences including: Sexual Assault,
Possession of Child Pornography and Possession of Child Pornography for the Purpose of Publication (2005), Parole Violation (2010).
The RCMP is issuing this information and warning after careful deliberation and consideration of all related issues, including privacy concerns, in the belief that it is clearly in the public interest to inform the members of the community of the release of Robert VENTRESS . The RCMP believes that there is a risk of significant harm to the health and safety of the public, and in particular, children under the age of 12 years accessed through relationships with adults.
Members of the public are advised that the intent of the process is to enable members of the public to take suitable precautionary measures and not to embark on any form of vigilante action. Anyone believing that a crime has been or is about to be committed is encouraged to call police. If the matter is believed to be of an urgent nature, please call 911 to report the location and circumstances.
