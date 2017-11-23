Recent

Weather

Thursday, November 23, 2017

Kootenai Brown Pioneer Village winter events calendar

(ad)


 Countdown to Christmas and ‘Meet the Authors’ Book Signing Event
Friday, December 1, 3:00 pm – 9:00 pm


5th Annual Largest Christmas Cookie Sale in Pincher Creek’s History! 
Sunday, December 3, 11:00 am – 5:00 pm

Quilt Raffle Draw at end of day. Tickets still available.


Christmas in the Village
Saturday, December 9, 10:00 am –  6:00 pm

Watch our website and Facebook for details!

Winter Hours:
Monday to Friday 10:00 am – 4:30 pm
1037 Bev McLachlin Drive
Pincher Creek, AB
403-627-3684

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll