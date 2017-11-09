LRSD students scoring higher on provincial exams, showing improvement in multiple areas

Every year (or term) in Alberta, students in grades 6, 9 and 12 write standardized exams in the areas of mathematics, social studies, sciences and English/language arts.
The purpose of provincial achievement testing is to:
- determine if students are learning what they are expected to learn
- report to Albertans how well students have achieved provincial standards
- assist schools, authorities and the province in monitoring and improving student learning
LRSD students achieved the acceptable standard on exams, at a percentage higher than the provincial average, in Math 9 and on ALL high school-level exams except Chemistry 30, where they scored just 1.4% under the average. Scores exceeding provincial average for standard of excellence include Math and Science 6, Physics 30 and English 30-2. The top level of achievement was in Math 30-1, where students achieved the acceptable standard at a number 7.4% higher than the Alberta average.
Acting Superintendent Darryl Seguin is pleased with the exam results, but is mindful of the need to continue working toward improvement in student achievement.
“It’s good to see that LRSD students have achieved stronger performance at the acceptable standard than the provincial averages,” says Seguin. “For the future, we have work to do in having our students achieve the standard of excellence at higher rates. LRSD divisional staff, school administrators and teachers will use these results to inform their practice throughout the year.”
The Division also noted improvement over the 2015-2016 results in numerous areas. Within the acceptable standard range, scores went up in Math 9, Language Arts 9, Science 9, Physics 30, Social Studies 30-1, Math 30-1 and 30-2, and Math 31. Most notable improvements in this category were Science 9 scores, with 6% more students reaching the standard than last year, and in Math 9 and Language Arts 9, with numbers going up by 4.5% and 4%, respectively.
Students achieved the standard of excellence at higher levels than last year in ALL grade 6 subjects (Math, Science, Social Studies and Language Arts) and in Math 9, Social Studies 9 and Language Arts 9. There were also greater numbers of students earning this level of achievement in Math 30-2. Most notable improvements in this category were Language Arts 6, rising by 4.5% over last year, and in Math 6 and Science 6, both at 3.5% increase.
“Overall, it is reassuring to know there is quality teaching happening in our classrooms,” says Seguin. “We are currently focused on the priorities of literacy and numeracy, success for all students, and supporting student transitions, so we are on the right track to realizing continued improvement.”
Provincial achievement testing is a general barometer of student learning, and should be balanced alongside other important measures like teacher-assigned grades and anecdotal reporting of student progress.
A summary of provincial exam results will be posted on the LRSD website. Anyone wishing to learn more about provincial assessment or access specific subject results is asked to contact their local school administration or the Livingstone Range School Division office.
To learn more about the Grade 6 and 9 Provincial Achievement Tests (PATs) click here.
To learn more about the Grade 12 Diploma Exams, click here.
