Man sought after flight from High River RCMP

On November 16, 2017, at approximately 12:38 am, High River RCMP made contact with a white early 2000's Ford F-150 at the Esso gas station on Centre Street NW in High River. Upon seeing the police, the male driver of the pickup truck fled the area at a high rate of speed. The licence plate on the truck was confirmed as stolen. It is unknown if the truck has been reported as stolen at this time. High River RCMP are seeking assistance from the public in identifying the male driver and the female passenger. A photograph has been obtained from video surveillance of the male suspect. Anyone recognizing the male is asked to call the High River RCMP at 403-652-2357
. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477
. If your information leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a reward.
