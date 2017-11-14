MD of Pincher Creek temporary employment opportunity: Operator IV

Operator IV- Temporary
The Municipal District of Pincher Creek No. 9 (MD) is accepting applications for an Operator IV - Temporary position.
December 4, 2017 – March 30, 2018
This position is part of the C.U.P.E. Bargaining Unit and is responsible to the Superintendent of Public Works, or designate. The primary duties of this position is to provide safe, efficient delivery of service and maintenance to all MD infrastructure and right-of-way, which includes general labour and operating heavy equipment.
Please visit our website to view the position summary for this employment opportunity at https://mdpinchercreek.ab.ca/
The successful applicant will be required to produce a current Driver Abstract and a criminal records check.
The closing date for this competition is 12:00 Noon, November 21, 2017.
Please forward your resume clearly marked “Confidential Operator IV- Temporary” to:
Human Resources
MD of Pincher Creek
P.O. Box 279
Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0
Fax: 403-627-5070
Email: info@mdpinchercreek.ab.ca
We thank all applicants for their interest; however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.