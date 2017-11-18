Missing Blood Reserve teen Neiko Morning Bird

|Missing: Neiko Morning Bird
Morning Bird is described as an aboriginal male, approximately 5’2”, 72lbs, with short black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Morning Bird’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.
