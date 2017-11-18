Recent

Missing Blood Reserve teen Neiko Morning Bird

Lethbridge Police Service - Lethbridge Police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate a missing 15-year-old boy. Neiko Morning Bird was last seen October 22 on the Blood Reserve but wasn’t reported as missing until November 17. Efforts to locate him have been unsuccessful and police are concerned for his well-being.

Morning Bird is described as an aboriginal male, approximately 5’2”, 72lbs, with short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Morning Bird’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

