Missing Claresholm man James Fegan

Updated at 1:44 pm
Mr. Fegan's blue 2007 Ford Ranger is still in Claresholm.
He should be operating a green 1999 Ford F150 with Alberta licence plate BGV4908.
A 1:00 pm today Mr. Fegan contacted friends and advised them that he is in Lethbridge and does plan on going to Ontario.
We continue to ask for assistance in locating Mr. Fegan.
James is described as:
He should be operating a blue 2007 Ford Ranger with Alberta licence plate BXH2736. There is no known direction of travel. Mr. Fegan has recently expressed an interest to go to Ontario.
If you have information, please call the Claresholm RCMP at 403-625-4445. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.
Mr. Fegan's blue 2007 Ford Ranger is still in Claresholm.
He should be operating a green 1999 Ford F150 with Alberta licence plate BGV4908.
A 1:00 pm today Mr. Fegan contacted friends and advised them that he is in Lethbridge and does plan on going to Ontario.
We continue to ask for assistance in locating Mr. Fegan.
James is described as:
- 170 cm
- 64 kg
- Thinning brown hair
- Blue eyes
- Wears glasses
- No facial hair
If you have information, please call the Claresholm RCMP at 403-625-4445. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.