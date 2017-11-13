Recent

Weather

Monday, November 13, 2017

November 25 Multicultural Friendship Group Meeting

The holidays of our winter season are rich in memories of family, friends and faith. Please join us for a chance to share these memories at the next Multicultural Friendship Group pot luck gathering on Saturday, November 25th from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at St. John’s Anglican Church.

Favourites from our holiday meals will be shared, followed by a recounting of particular traditions that have become special memories marking the season for each of us.

Everyone is welcome to attend!

No comments:

Post a Comment

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll