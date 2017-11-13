November 25 Multicultural Friendship Group Meeting

The holidays of our winter season are rich in memories of family, friends and faith. Please join us for a chance to share these memories at the next Multicultural Friendship Group pot luck gathering on Saturday, November 25th from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at St. John’s Anglican Church.
Favourites from our holiday meals will be shared, followed by a recounting of particular traditions that have become special memories marking the season for each of us.
Everyone is welcome to attend!
