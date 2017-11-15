Pincher Creek RCMP investigating theft from vehicle, stolen and recovered trailers parked at Castle Mountain

Pincher Creek RCMP are also investigating the theft of two trailers that were recovered at the Castle Mountain Ski hill on November 9, 2017.
A travel trailer that had been stolen from the Blue Trail RV Park, located on highway 810 south of Fort Macleod Alberta. The Trailer was then taken to the Castle Mountain Ski hill, and plugged into one of the vacant sites. Later a white enclosed trailer stolen from Coaldale area was also parked at the site, when both trailers were searched they were found to be full of other stolen property.
Some of the property was found to have been stolen from other trailers that were stored at the Blue Trail RV Park, that had been broken into and contents stolen. Other items in the trailers were identified as being stolen in the Coaldale area.
Pincher Creek RCMP are requesting the public assistance in solving this crime. If anyone has information regarding this or any other crime please contact the Pincher Creek RCMP at 403-627-6010 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477)
