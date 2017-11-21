Pincher Creek RCMP summary to Nov. 19, 2017

Total calls for service - 38
Assaults - 1
Break and Enter (commercial) - 3
Fraud / Forgery - 1
Uttering Threats - 1
Mischief (vandalism) - 3
Theft under $5000 - 3
Drugs - 1
Disturbing the Peace - 1
MV Collisions - 7
Liquor offences - 1
Suspicious occurrences (general) - 2
Assistance to General Public (general) - 1
Assistance to other agencies - 1
False Alarms - 4
911 calls (invalid) - 1
Animal calls - 1
Prisoners held – 3
