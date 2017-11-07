Pincher Creek RCMP summary to Nov. 5, 2017

Total calls for service - 41
Domestic assault - 1
Break and Enter (residential) - 2
Break and Enter (commercial) - 2
Mischief (vandalism) - 1
Theft of motor vehicle - 2
Impaired Driving - 1
Disturbing the Peace - 2
Driving complaints (general) - 2
MV Collisions - 8
Liquor offences - 3
Suspicious occurrences (general) - 1
Assistance to General Public (general) - 1
False Alarms - 3
911 calls (invalid) - 1
Animal calls - 1
Prisoners held – 3
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.