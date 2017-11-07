Recent

Tuesday, November 7, 2017

Pincher Creek RCMP summary to Nov. 5, 2017


Pincher Creek RCMP - The following is an overview of the nature of the complaints that the Pincher Creek Detachment received for the period of October 30 – November 5, 2017 . Note that the summary indicates what was reported to the police and may not have been substantiated.

Total calls for service - 41
Domestic assault - 1
Break and Enter (residential) - 2
Break and Enter (commercial) - 2
Mischief (vandalism) - 1
Theft of motor vehicle - 2
Impaired Driving - 1
Disturbing the Peace - 2
Driving complaints (general) - 2
MV Collisions - 8
Liquor offences - 3
Suspicious occurrences (general) - 1
Assistance to General Public (general) - 1
False Alarms - 3
911 calls (invalid) - 1
Animal calls - 1
Prisoners held – 3

