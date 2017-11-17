Pincher Creek's free swimming praised, proposed curling rink site questioned

Free swimming extension to be considered
The committee, consisting of Councillor Mark Barber and six members of the community, discussed the free swimming initiative at some length. Diane Burt Stuckey, Director of Community Services, noted that pool usage has increased in the range of 15 to 20 per cent in 2017 as a result of the free access policy. The group considered the positive impact for low income families, whether free access was hurting other paid pool programs, the amount of revenue being lost, and the policies in place in other communities.
"The final question is how much is Town Council willing to use taxpayer dollars to support the pool as compared to user paid access" said committee chair John Verhagen. "That is the question that has to be asked". The committee will examine the issue in detail at its forthcoming December 6th meeting and make a formal recommendation to Council.
Call for public consultation on curling rink project
The committee engaged in a lengthy, candid exchange of views regarding the recently revealed plan to site a new curling rink on Robertson Avenue, north of the existing Multi-purpose Facility parking lot.
Councillor Barber characterized the siting decision as "pretty much a done deal", noting that Council has agreed to provide the Curling Club a formal letter of support outlining the Town's commitments of funding and land for the project, and that the Club's CFEP grant application is already under way.*
The members at large weren't sold on the plan, expressing a clear preference for retaining the existing playing field and green space on the Multi-purpose Facility grounds. "It's a great spring, summer and fall space" said Judith Green. "You're covering up and losing a great asset to the town."
Verhagen indicated his biggest concern was that the community would be losing its favourite soccer field, which is in a relatively sheltered location, while any site for a new field would inevitably be exposed and windy. "The curling club can be in a wind prone area. That's not a problem" he said. "My question to Council is, who's more important here? The kids outdoors? Or a bunch of adults going into a building?"
Green wanted to know if anyone had actually counted the number of families that participate in soccer or that might make use of the spray park and compared those figures to the number of active curlers. "To me it seems adults are getting the preferential site over children" she said.
Verhagen seemed troubled that nobody was effectively championing the interests of the youngsters most affected by the siting decision. "The golf course said 'no' to the Curling Club, so Council backed away ... Kids aren't going to come over and say 'We don't want the curling Club here! This is our soccer field!' Kids aren't organized that way."
Kari Grandoni emphasized the utility and appeal of retaining the existing playing field. "As a parent, I can have one kid in the pool and one playing soccer, and it's all central." Her most forceful criticism, however, was directed at the impact the siting decision would have on the spray park, currently under construction. Also a member of the Spray Park Committee, she was clearly not a happy camper. "We're wrecking the spray park by putting [the rink] there" said Grandoni emphatically. "I'm quite upset about this" she added, "and there are others that have spent far more time on this than I."
Grandoni expressed both the appeal of the original spray park vision and the disappointment with the decision to surround the new amenity with structures and parking. "It's such an awesome area for the spray park, with the green space. Kids can run and be kids" she said. "Now we're going to have to put a fence around it."
"I think it's important that the community has an opportunity to bring forward their comments, ideas, concerns" said Burt Stuckey, as the committee addressed the question of the lack of public input in the rink siting decision and how best to proceed.
"People don't know that this is where [the curling rink] is going to be" said Verhagen, signalling his intention to make a motion calling for formal public consultation. "The public has never been told. It was in the Pincher Creek Voice, but there has never been a public open house with regards to plans, facilities, where it is going to be put, how big, or costs".
"Isn't that part of due diligence?" asked Grandoni, noting that the spray park project included an open house at which all locations under consideration were presented and discussed. "I don't understand how this could go through without having the same process."
The motion calling upon Council to engage in public consultation passed unanimously. It now falls to Council to decide the appropriate timing and format for engaging the public. The committee's recommendation will be put forward at the next Council meeting, 6:00 pm Monday, November 27, at Pincher Creek Town Hall.
*Editor's note: This will be the subject of an upcoming story
Pincher Creek curling rink site selection proceeding
