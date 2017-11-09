Poor driving conditions in southern Alberta

Evening, November 9, 2017
Alberta RCMP
Cochrane RCMP are advising that freezing rain in the area of Highway 22 and Highway 567 north of Cochrane has resulted in extremely icy road conditions. Multiple vehicles have been going into the ditch. Avoid the area if possible.
The Airdrie RCMP would like Advise the public that travel is not recommended in the area. Roadways are extremely icy from snow and freezing rain. Airdrie Rural RCMP are currently responding to numerous reports of multiple vehicle collisions on Highway 2 near Balzac. Conditions are very dangerous for the public and emergency services, slow down and avoid travel wherever possible.
Redcliff RCMP are advising that Highway 1 from Medicine Hat to the Saskatchewan border is in very poor driving condition due to icy roads. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution if having to travel at this time.
