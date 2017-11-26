Recent

Weather

Sunday, November 26, 2017

Preparing the way of the Lord


Shellie Byers - In a few weeks we will be beginning to celebrate Advent and the time that led up to our Lord and Savior's birth. When the incarnation of God chose to be at one with our human condition so salvation was birthed. An innocent and vulnerable baby needing tender care and protection that grew to be beheld as King of Kings and Lord of Lords. A time hearkened by angels and angel visitation and the sign of John the Baptist conceived in his mother's womb. A sign for Mary to willingly become blessed of all women. It is also a time to hearken in the sheep of God to remember we are ment to prepare the way of the Lord for the return of our King Jesus to the earth.


I heard this message yesterday but also a prophetic word was given going into the Advent season.
 
"Golden idols are falling down and being laid down and Jesus is walking into our services and He comes being one with us." - Howard Espie

We need to truly meditate on the power, purpose and redemptive power of God. Our relationship with Jesus can birth forth the next revival in our land. God desires to revive our Spirit and restore all things that have been taken from us . The longing and desire we have to seek Him hungering and thirsting for closeness to God propels His ability to walk amongst us. 

" For where two or three are gathered together in My name , I am there in the midst of them."  - MATTHEW 18:20
We are so blessed with the living word of God to guide us and encourage us. To know Christ and show our Christlike nature to others.

"Let love be without hypocrisy. Abhor what is evil. Cling to what is good. Be kindly affectionate to one another ,with brotherly love, in honor giving preference to one another." - ROMANS 12:9-10

Let us grow into a season of giving without expecting to receive. Allow the Holy Spirit to lead you to the needy and to have a generous heart. Lift each other up and magnify the name of the Lord Jesus Christ. Expect God to move bringing forth the blessings of heaven with joy , peace, love and a true presence of God's Spirit.

Prepare the atmosphere around you to meet with God in fellowship, prayer and rejoicing because He wants to celebrate with us. He loves each of us with priceless value and sees us through heavenly eyes. We are the apple of His eye and he delights in us. Let us honor him and remember to "prepare the way of the Lord."

No comments:

Post a Comment

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll