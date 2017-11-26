Preparing the way of the Lord

I heard this message yesterday but also a prophetic word was given going into the Advent season.
"Golden idols are falling down and being laid down and Jesus is walking into our services and He comes being one with us." - Howard Espie
We need to truly meditate on the power, purpose and redemptive power of God. Our relationship with Jesus can birth forth the next revival in our land. God desires to revive our Spirit and restore all things that have been taken from us . The longing and desire we have to seek Him hungering and thirsting for closeness to God propels His ability to walk amongst us.
" For where two or three are gathered together in My name , I am there in the midst of them." - MATTHEW 18:20We are so blessed with the living word of God to guide us and encourage us. To know Christ and show our Christlike nature to others.
"Let love be without hypocrisy. Abhor what is evil. Cling to what is good. Be kindly affectionate to one another ,with brotherly love, in honor giving preference to one another." - ROMANS 12:9-10
Let us grow into a season of giving without expecting to receive. Allow the Holy Spirit to lead you to the needy and to have a generous heart. Lift each other up and magnify the name of the Lord Jesus Christ. Expect God to move bringing forth the blessings of heaven with joy , peace, love and a true presence of God's Spirit.
Prepare the atmosphere around you to meet with God in fellowship, prayer and rejoicing because He wants to celebrate with us. He loves each of us with priceless value and sees us through heavenly eyes. We are the apple of His eye and he delights in us. Let us honor him and remember to "prepare the way of the Lord."
