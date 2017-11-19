Sunday, November 19, 2017
Semi rollover on Highway 3 east of Cowley
Chris Davis - High winds continue to pummel the Pincher Creek area. Pincher Creek Emergency Services (PCES) and RCMP are currently on-scene at a tractor-trailer rollover on Highway 3 beside the westbound lane just east of the east entrance to Cowley. PCES advises caution, particularly for empty trailers. Traffic is moving slowly in both direction. Expect delays and exercise caution. According to an Environment Canada wind warning issued for the area at 3:45 pm today, "Strong westerly winds with damaging gusts near 120 km/h will continue in the Crowsnest Pass and Cardston regions until late tonight. Wind gusts of 100 km/h will move into the Lethbridge region this evening and then weaken overnight. Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds. Drivers may lose control of their vehicles; tall vehicles are at risk of being overturned."
