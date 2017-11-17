Chris Davis - At 7:30 am today Pincher Creek Emergency Services (PCES)was still on-scene at a house fire on Canon Street in Pincher Creek , adjacent to the Pincher Creek and facing Highway 6. PCES responded to at approximately 2:00 am this morning. The fire appears to be contained, firefighters continue to work on the structure. An official damage estimate is not available at this time, but significant damage to the roof of the structure is evident. It is not known by us at this time if anyone was injured. Developing story.
Friday, November 17, 2017
House fire in Pincher Creek
