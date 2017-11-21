Seven Persons Spartans earn Gold and STM Dragons earn Silver at SZJHAA Volleyball Zones

|First Plase - Seven Persons Spartans
|Second Place - St. Michael's Dragons (Pincher Creek)
|Third Place - St. Miachael's Bears (Forty Mile Region)
Toni Lucas - The 2017 Junior High South Zone Junior High Athletic Association (SZJHAA) Boys 2J Zones Volleyball Tournament was held at St. Michael’s School in Pincher Creek on November 17 and 18. The areas included southern Alberta with Medicine Hat region represented by the Seven Persons Spartans, the County of Vulcan was represented by the Brant Christian Eagles, Forty Mile Region was represented by the Bow Island St. Michael’s Bears, and Far West Region was represented by Lundbreck's Livingstone Sabres and the host team, Pincher Creek's St. Michael’s Dragons. Each team got the opportunity to play a minimum of 8 sets to determine who got to go to the playoff round. Ultimately, The Spartans took home the gold, the Dragons earned silver and the Bears earned bronze.
|Sabres vs Bears
Two teams stood out as having a building year. The Sabres and the Bears each had three grade 7 students on their teams. Impressively, they each made it to Zones, and it peaks well of the athletes and their coaches, and both teams will likely be very strong next season. The round robin resulted in the Dragons coming out on top, winning 7 of their sets. The Spartans won 6 sets, the Bears and Eagles won three sets each.
|Dragons vs Eagles
Consistently, game after game featured good back and forth action, with teams tying each other during numerous sets, creating excitement for the small crowd in attendance.
|Dragons vs Eagles
|Dragons vs Sabres (Janine Johnson photo)
|Spartans vs Bears
During the semifinals the Spartans and Dragons won their games against the Bears and the Eagles respectively, leading up to the final showdowns for medals.
|Bears vs Eagles
The bronze medal game was a contest between the Bow Island's St. Michael’s Bears and the Brant Christian Eagles. The Bears won two of the three sets to earn bronze. This was again a strong tight game with many ties throughout. The Bears were strong for a younger team, and had good attitude and communication.
|Spartans vs Dragons
The championship game was between the Spartans and the hosting Dragons. This was another tight match. The Spartans had a good offensive strategy, and wore the Dragons, winning two sets in a row to earn gold. They also won the tournament's team sportsmanship award.
|Dragons vs Sabres (Janine Johnson photo)
|Dragons vs Sabres (Janine Johnson photo)
