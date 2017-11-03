Town of Pincher Creek request for proposals for snow removal

Sealed Proposals clearly marked on the envelope as to the contents, will be received at the Town Office at 962 St. John Ave, up to 11:30AM on November 16, 2017 for:
Town of Pincher Creek
Snow Removal
The nature of this project shall be to provide snow removal to various locations within the Town of Pincher Creek as required. The work shall consist of snow removal in accordance with applicable Town of Pincher Creek operating policies and bylaws which can be found at www.pinchercreek.ca.
- Removal Locations
- Approved Special Accommodation Snow Removal Areas
- Bylaw Compliance Areas (as required)
- As a Town contractor, you will access the public right of way in front of approximately 10-20 properties to remove any accumulated snow, inclusive of snow that has been placed there in the Town’s street clearing efforts. Please note that contractors are not to access private property for the purposes of snow removal under any circumstances. in accordance with Town of Pincher Creek Bylaw #1348.
- The extent of this contract is dependent upon volume of accepted applications and snow accumulations.
- Bylaw Compliance clearing to be done on an as needed basis at the direction of Town of Pincher Creek CPO
Please include proof of W.C.B. coverage as well as municipal business license with proposal.
All proposals will be opened in public at 11:30 am November 16, 2017 in the office of the Chief Administrative Officer at the Town Office, 962 St. John Avenue.
To obtain any further information, please contact Director of Operations Al Roth at the Town of Pincher Creek Office 403-627-3156 or email opsadmin@pinchercreek.ca
The Town of Pincher Creek reserves the right to accept or reject any or all proposals and to waive any irregularities and informalities at its discretion. The Town of Pincher Creek reserves the right to accept a proposal other than the lowest proposal without stating reasons. By the act of submitting its proposal, the Bidder waives any right to contest in any legal proceeding or action the right of the Town of Pincher Creek to award the work to whomever it chooses, in its sole and unfettered discretion, and for whatever reasons the Town of Pincher Creek deems appropriate. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the Town of Pincher Creek may consider any factor besides price and capability to perform the work that it deems in its sole discretion to be relevant to its decision, including but not limited to the following:
any past experience with the bidder, or lack thereof;
the results of any reference check done by the Town of Pincher Creek;
Information relating to the financial state of the bidder, however obtained.
As the Town of Pincher Creek is a local government body in accordance Freedom of Information and Privacy Legislation. All contracted services have a responsibility to protect privacy and adhere to all applicable aspects of the aforementioned legislation.
The Town of Pincher Creek reserves the right to modify the above mentioned quantities and locations as required. Changes will be within reasonable amounts and should not affect the contract greatly.
TOWN OF PINCHER CREEK
926 St. John Ave (Box 159) Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0
Phone 403 627 3156 Fax 403 627 4784 reception@pinchercreek.ca www.pinchercreek.ca