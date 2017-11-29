Twin Butte Community Hall to get major addition

|MLA Pat Stier presents cheque to Twin Butte Community Society members
Chris Davis -
On November 22 the Twin Butte Community Society received an $83,000 grant from the Government of Alberta to help upgrade the Twin Butte Community Hall. A sizable addition is planned for the south side of the hall, including wheelchair accessible washrooms and a new entrance into the hall proper, a large common room, and an elevator for those with disabilities. Livingstone-Macleod MLA Pat Stier presented the cheque from Alberta's Community Facility Enhancement Program, matching money raised by the society's own fundraising efforts. The hall was the object of a major renovation several years ago. The new addition is designed to blend well with the original 1936 construction.
|Concept drawings of Twin Butte Hall addition, and the main hall being constructed c 1936
