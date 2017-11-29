Recent

Twin Butte Community Hall to get major addition

MLA Pat Stier presents cheque to Twin Butte Community Society members

Chris Davis - On November 22 the Twin Butte Community Society received an $83,000 grant from the Government of Alberta to help upgrade the Twin Butte Community Hall. A sizable addition is planned for the south side of the hall, including wheelchair accessible washrooms and a new entrance into the hall proper, a large common room, and an elevator for those with disabilities. Livingstone-Macleod MLA Pat Stier presented the cheque from Alberta's Community Facility Enhancement Program, matching money raised by the society's own fundraising efforts.  The hall was the object of a major renovation several years ago.  The new addition is designed to blend well with the original 1936 construction.

Concept drawings of Twin Butte Hall addition, and the main hall being constructed c 1936

