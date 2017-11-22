Twin Butte's Helen and Wilf Schrempp featured in Canada's History publication

From the article:
"Mom worked for the Canadian Army, and Uncle Wilf visited her there while serving in the Army. Wilf also served in the Pacific theatre and brought home a real grass skirt from Tahiti. After the war, Wilf ranched and taught in the Twin Butte area until he died in 1982. Mom went back to Twin Butte in 1944 to marry Dr. Francis A. Hochstein, who was also the son of homesteaders from Nebraska."
