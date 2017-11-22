Recent

Twin Butte's Helen and Wilf Schrempp featured in Canada's History publication


Anita Hochstein of Glastonbury, Connecticut submitted this 1944 photo of her mother Helen Schrempp and her mother's brother Wilfred Schrempp (both of Twin Butte) in Ottawa in 1943 to the Album section of Canada's History magazine. It has been published in the Dec. 2017- Jan. 2018 issue, along with a history of the Schrempps (click here). Wilf 's son Blaine (Beanie) Schrempp lives in Pincher Creek.

From the article: 
"Mom worked for the Canadian Army, and Uncle Wilf visited her there while serving in the Army. Wilf also served in the Pacific theatre and brought home a real grass skirt from Tahiti.  After the war, Wilf ranched and taught in the Twin Butte area until he died in 1982. Mom went back to Twin Butte in 1944 to marry Dr. Francis A. Hochstein, who was also the son of homesteaders from Nebraska."

