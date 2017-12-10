A new day is coming

Sometimes our lives can take turns we don’t expect and it often leaves us with only a few if any real options that we can see. It can put us into a place in life that is hard to get out of. We lose sight of hope, love, joy and happiness and trade it for darkness, loneliness, and fear. These things that are only just words but if you have ever been in them you will know just how much they can be a reality. In fact, they become a crushing reality that will enslave us for as long as we choose to live there. Maybe that is where you are now, maybe you are just starting to slip into this, take a second and read ahead.
The slaves of long ago had zero hope and then it happened. There was a glimpse of hope but they still had to make a choice: do we stay in this hole or do we look to something different and make the change? In this story, they decided day by day to make more of a change and believe in something different. They stepped put at the right time to make the change happen and it led them to the greatest freedom march in history. What they didn’t realize until later on their journey was that the path was being paved way ahead of them by someone who had an enormous love for the people. He cleared the way because He heard the cry of the people and day by day the barriers of freedom were removed. The government that was oppressing them all of a sudden was letting them go free and giving them everything they had to go free with as well.
Our lives can be the same, maybe not in slavery building bricks from a government that just wants to hold you down, but we can be slaves to life, fear, loneliness, pain. These things can seem unbearable and if you are the midst of this right now I know they do seem unbearable. There is another way; you will make a choice to stay there even if you are unaware of that choice, and you don’t have to anymore. There is light just ahead, just like there was for these slaves there is for you. How do I know this? Because someone who loves you more than anything in the world has gone and already paved a path for you so you wouldn’t have to stay where you are. He has given everything for you so that if you would look up and look to Him you would see hope, joy, love, light and freedom. In Him there is no more slavery, no more darkness, and just like the slaves from the history books it doesn’t happen all in a day. It takes step by step, day by day and change in your heart and a willingness to look to someone else for help then ourselves or Oprah. It takes looking to Jesus for help and love and He will set you free. John 3:16 For God so loved the world that He gave His only son, so that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have eternal life.
He loves you so much He was willing to give everything for you so you could be free from the darkness, and by looking and trusting in Jesus you will be free. Today if you do not know Jesus today is the day to ask Jesus for forgiveness, and accept Him as Lord and Savior in your life. If you know Jesus and are reading this is there any sign outside of Sunday church that the world around you would see. It is time to make a change, no matter where you are the path has been paved and there is one out there with open arms just waiting to set you free.
If you are looking for family, hope, victory I would like to invite you to join us for small group on Weds nights, or service on Sunday mornings at 10:30 am at Vertical Church. No matter where you are from, or where you are now there is family here that has open arms and welcome you in.
You are Loved
