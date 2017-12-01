Armed robbery in Bragg Creek, suspect sought

The male has been described as wearing a mask, a blue jacket with a fur hood and blue pants. It is believed he may be related to a red Pontiac Grand Am that was seen in Bragg Creek around the same time.
The investigation is ongoing. The police are asking that any members of the public that may have witnessed this incident or has any further information to contact the Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.
