Friday, December 8, 2017

Business B&E in Fort Macleod

RCMP Alberta - Fort Macleod RCMP are investigating a Break and Enter to GMS Mechanical & Equipment Ltd. in Fort Macleod, Alberta which occurred sometime overnight on December 3, 2017. Unknown suspect(s) smashed the side entrance door to the business gaining access to the product display wall.  Several high end Husqvarna chainsaws were stolen, valued at more than 12 thousand dollars.

This matter is still under investigation. Fort Macleod RCMP are urging anyone who has information regarding this criminal offence to contact the Fort Macleod RCMP at 403-553-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.

