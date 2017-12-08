Business B&E in Fort Macleod

stock photo of Husqvarna chainsaw
This matter is still under investigation. Fort Macleod RCMP are urging anyone who has information regarding this criminal offence to contact the Fort Macleod RCMP at 403-553-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.
