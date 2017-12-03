Canada 150 Skating Party
December 10
5:00 - 7:00 pm
Lets glide into winter together on ice! Join us for a free Canada 150 Skating Event at the Arena! DJ Stu will be providing tunes for the event, we will have an indoor "firepit", special lighting, giveaways and more! All ages and abilities are welcome to attend! We will allow clean boots on the ice surface and strollers for this event. There will be a non slip seating area to enjoy. No food or beverages will be allowed on the ice.
More information available here http://pinchercreek.ca/events_calendar/calendar.php or find out more by stopping at the Recreation office or call 403 627 4322