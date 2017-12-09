Christmas Turkey Shoot at Spring Glen Elementary

|Kelly Thomas and Carol Gross presenting Overall Best Shooter Karson Kiemele witha Pincher Creek Coop Compound Bow.
|Gus Kutsch receiving his prizes from Kim Thomas, Grade 2 teacher at Spring Glen Elementary
We had some amazing donors this year. The Pincher Creek Coop donated a very expensive Jr. compound bow (over $500), the Lethbridge Community Foundation made a substantial donation, an anonymous donor gave us enough to buy an archery target outright, many local people, Laura McGlynn, Debbie Meservy, and Connie Henrie, donated craft items they produce, and other businesses, like K&D, Home Hardware, UFA and Castle Mountain all participated by donating items that our winners took home.
8-10 yr. old 11-13 yr. old 14-17 yr. old
1st - Karson Kiemele 1st - Timothy Holthe 1st - Maiya Fox
2nd - Donovan Clark 2nd - Lennox Scout
3rd - Gus Kutsch 3rd - Jordan Lybbert
Adult 18+
1st - Jen Meyer - Took home a Turkey
2nd - Robert Lybbert won a Castle Mt. Adult Pass
3rd - Taylor Kiemele Basket of homemade soaps
Family
Taylor, Kim, Karson, and Ty Kiemele - Won a Turkey
Robert, Sarah and Jordan Lybbert - Won a Turkey
Milo, Timothy, and Bruston Holthe - Won a large basket of homemade soaps
Over-All Best Shooter
Karson Kiemele - Won the Pincher Creek Coop Bow and a fishing pole
