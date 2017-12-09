Recent

Christmas Turkey Shoot at Spring Glen Elementary



Kelly Thomas and Carol Gross presenting Overall Best Shooter Karson Kiemele witha Pincher Creek Coop Compound Bow.
Kelly Thomas - The Spring Glen Elementary School in Glenwood had their First Annual Christmas Turkey Shoot on Friday, December 8, and it was a great success. We had some amazing archers come to participate and they went away with some great prizes.

Gus Kutsch receiving his prizes from Kim Thomas, Grade 2 teacher at Spring Glen Elementary

We had some amazing donors this year. The Pincher Creek Coop donated a very expensive Jr. compound bow (over $500), the Lethbridge Community Foundation made a substantial donation, an anonymous donor gave us enough to buy an archery target outright, many local people, Laura McGlynn, Debbie Meservy, and Connie Henrie, donated craft items they produce, and other businesses, like K&D, Home Hardware, UFA and Castle Mountain all participated by donating items that our winners took home.

Kim, Taylor, Karson, Ty and Matt Kiemele receiving their turkey.
We had 5 categories and one of our youngest shooters turned out to be the best. 10 year old Karson Kiemele from Hill Spring and a student at the Spring Glen Elementary School shot 99/100 points. He was the overall winner (beating out all of the adults as well) and won the Jr. Compound bow. He will make good use of it. His family also shot in the family division and came away winning a turkey. Jen Meyer was the top adult, with Robert Lybbert and Taylor Kiemele coming in second and third respectively. Here are the complete results.

8-10 yr. old 11-13 yr. old 14-17 yr. old
1st - Karson Kiemele 1st - Timothy Holthe 1st - Maiya Fox
2nd - Donovan Clark 2nd - Lennox Scout
3rd - Gus Kutsch 3rd - Jordan Lybbert

Adult 18+
1st - Jen Meyer - Took home a Turkey
2nd - Robert Lybbert won a Castle Mt. Adult Pass
3rd - Taylor Kiemele Basket of homemade soaps

Family
Taylor, Kim, Karson, and Ty Kiemele - Won a Turkey
Robert, Sarah and Jordan Lybbert - Won a Turkey
Milo, Timothy, and Bruston Holthe - Won a large basket of homemade soaps

Over-All Best Shooter
Karson Kiemele - Won the Pincher Creek Coop Bow and a fishing pole

