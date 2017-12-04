Cookies and quilts drew crowds to Kootenai Brown Pioneer Village

Toni Lucas
| KBPV President Colleen Casey-Cyr
- The doors to Kootenai Brown Pioneer Village (KBPV) were open wide on Sunday, December 3 , with people streaming in and out hauling away all things sweet and sugary.
It was the fifth year for the event, hosted by the Pincher Creek and District Historical Society. The money raised will go to various Kootenai Brown Pioneer Village projects. Billed as 'The Largest Christmas Cookie Sale in Pincher Creek History', the museums administration building hosted tables of treats for the public. "It was a sell out," said KBPV President Colleen Casey-Cyr. Starting the day with thousands of cookies, at 2:30 pm staff and volunteers were down to three dozen. "It was so busy all day," said Cyr. Another 'draw' to the day was the draw for a quilt raffle. Winners of the quilt raffle were: Cabin Quilt and pillow - Ann Cisar, The Garden Quilt - Denise Simon, Quilted wall hanging of Kootenai Brown's Cabin - Colleen Kindt of Nanton.
|This quilted wall hanging of Kootenai Brown's Cabin was wond by Colleen Kindt of Nanton
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.