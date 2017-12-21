CP Holiday Train visits Pincher Station

Chris Davis -
|CP Holiday Train arrives at Pincher Station (C. Davis photos except where noted)
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train stopped at Pincher Station on the morning of December 11. A large crowd was assembled in warmer than usual weather to enjoy the music of Alan Doyle and The Beautiful Band on the Holiday Train stage. The Holiday Train is used as an incentive to donate to local food banks in the United States and Canada. "The Holiday Train program is all about local food banks and food shelves and the critical role they play in our communities," according to Keith Creel, CP's President and Chief Executive Officer.
|Chasing the Holiday Train - Jason Paul Sailer photos
Mayor Don Anderberg and Reeve Quentin Stevick represented Pincher Creek on the Holiday Train stage. Mayor Anderberg thanked McMan Agency for their management of the local food bank. "We all know based on the Kenow fire how this community comes together and how it supports each other," said Reeve Stevick. CP Rail presented a $4000 cheque to the food bank. Telus presented a $500 cheque. In total $5,238 and 307 pounds of food were collected on site. The First Student Pincher Creek Stuff the Bus campaign collected 4,407 pounds of food. 2,680 items of that figure came from a competition within local schools.
Included in the crowd were close to 250 students from all three area elementary schools. According to First Student Pincher Creek (student busing) Manager Sharon Roberts "We challenged kindergarten to grade 6 at each of Livingstone School, Canyon School and St. Mike’s. In total, the three schools collected 2680 food items. Livingstone collected 794 and because several grades were close in numbers, we decided to bring in all the students from those grades. St. Mike’s collected 474 items, as their class sizes are small, and grades 1,2 &3 French are one combined class, we elected to bring in all the grade 1, 2 and 3 English and French classes. Canyon kids did an outstanding job of collecting 1412 items. The grade 2 classes were clear winners bringing in 358 items, so their principal declared them the clear winners. In addition to the items collected by the kids, we also held our Stuff A Bus at the Co-Op on Dec 8th. We collected several bags and unloaded the entire bus December 9th at the food bank."
"The Lions Club was also collecting money for the Legion hampers on Friday Dec 8th at the Ranchland Mall. I understand they collected in excess of $400 for the hampers, which was substantially higher than last year."
"The administration from all 3 schools were extremely helpful in encouraging their students to collect food for our challenge, and seem to be keen to repeat it annually."
According to Roberts, seven volunteer drivers assisted with the December 8 Stuff A Bus initiatiave and in bringing six busloads of students to the Holiday Train.
People attending the event also donated many food items for the food bank, and there were donation locations around town.
